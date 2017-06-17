The odds of Manchester United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer have been slashed to 9/4, after the Portuguese winger reportedly told Real Madrid he wants to leave.

Question marks remain over the validity of said claims and whether United can afford Ronaldo's price tag and wages, but according to ex-Real president Ramon Calderon, a move is feasible.

"Very few clubs can meet his expectations," he told BBC Radio 5 Live, per the Mirror. "Not because they can't pay the money, but because they need to offer him the possibility of winning titles and personal awards.

Article continues below

"I am sure he will stay in Europe. I don't see him playing in China or the Middle East. He is not that type of player.

"He has three or four more years to be a top, top player and he would like to keep winning titles, anywhere he goes."

Article continues below

Doubts also exist about whether a Ronaldo-Mourinho reunion would work but, again, Calderon believes the positives outweigh the negatives.

"The relationship in Madrid wasn't the best," he added, "but that doesn't mean he doesn't want to go back to Manchester where he is very grateful of what happened.

"He delayed his move to Madrid for a year because Ferguson was like a father to him. He loved the club, the fans, the city and I don't rule out a move back."

As you would expect, United fans are extremely excited by the prospect of Ronaldo - arguably the club's greatest ever player - completing a world-record return this summer.

But should the 32-year-old move back to Old Trafford, what would that mean for Alvaro Morata, who is on the brink of joining from Los Blancos for £60 million?

United supporters, while excited by potentially re-signing Ronaldo, are now understandably concerned that Morata's deal will collapse.

Calderon also addressed those concerns and said that Ronaldo's return would NOT affect Morata's deal. In a nutshell, both players could join.

Asked if Ronaldo could interfere, per The Sun, Calderon said no and added: "Alvaro Morata is not happy at Real Madrid.

"He hasn't played and it's the kind of deal and agreement which is great for all sides: the player, Manchester United and Real Madrid. All parties will be very happy with the deal."

Calderon's comments mean there is every chance United's front line next season will feature both Morata and Ronaldo, which is a scary thought for their Premier League rivals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms