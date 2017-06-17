GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Olympic jumper Blessing Okagbare left red-faced during Oslo Diamond League

Stand by for one of the biggest sporting embarrassments you will ever see.

If you thought Steven Gerrard slipping against Chelsea to gift Manchester City the Premier League title back in 2014 was a top red-faced moment, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Step forward, Blessing Okagbare.

The 28-year-old athlete from Nigeria has previously won 19 medals, including a silver in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing when she participated in the women’s long jump.

Thursday saw her take part in the same event but this time at the Oslo Diamond League.

Everything was going according to plan for the Nigerian who made her way behind the board before sprinting down to the sand pit.

After leaping into the air, she landed firmly on the 6.21m mark but that’s when things took a turn. When she returned to the ground, her wig fell off. Yes, you did hear that correctly.

Despite the embarrassment, Okagbare was reluctant to retrieve it until her mark was measured.

Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself.

So there you have it, but amid the humiliation, the athlete looked pretty laid back about the whole situation.

"It's something I've always joked about. I actually said that to my manager the other day, that one day the wig to fall off, she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, as per the Daily Mail.

"When it happened, I laughed inside me. I have talked so much about it, and then it happened.

20th Commonwealth Games - Day 8: Athletics

"That happens. What should I do? I was in the zone, I competed and had to focus on it. I picked it up and did not care. It is like it is, I can not control it.'

However, there’s no doubt she will not want something like that stealing the spotlight from such an impressive finish again, though.

Topics:
Greg Rutherford
Usain Bolt
Commonwealth Games
Mo Farah
Athletics

