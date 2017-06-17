GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar reacts hilariously on Instagram to Antoine Griezmann's blue hairstyle

Antoine Griezmann committed his long-term future to Atletico Madrid earlier this week by penning a new five-year deal in the Spanish capital.

In doing so, the Frenchman all but ruled out any future move to Manchester United, not unless Jose Mourinho is prepared to smash the world-record transfer fee.

However, when Griezmann gave a public statement on his new contract, he sounded anything but convinced that he'd made the right decision.

"The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people who misunderstood my statements," he said. "Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there wasn't any.

"Since I came [to Atletico] I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I'm very happy to live one more season with all of you.

"I will thank them all (the fans) by giving my best on the pitch, as always."

Griezmann's focus is now on this summer's World Cup qualifiers with France, who are second in Group A with 13 points but only behind Sweden on goal difference.

A rather bizarre trend is emerging in the France camp, though. On Wednesday, both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe revealed their new haircuts on social media (see below).

MBAPPE GOES BLONDE...

POGBA ARRIVES IN CHINA...

Both very striking hairstyles that will undoubtedly split fans, but Griezmann has now jumped on the bandwagon with a truly awful trim.

In the Instagram post below, the 26-year-old revealed he now has BLUE hair, suitably captioning it with four laughing-crying emojis: "😂😂😂😂."

Griezmann's caption suggests he finds his new hairstyle funny - and so too, apparently, does Barcelona star Neymar.

The Brazilian - who has also sported some dodgy haircuts down the years - couldn't wait to mock Griezmann by simply commenting: "HHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

NEYMAR REACTS TO GRIEZMANN'S BLUE LOCKS

p1bipiad504avqme1aqg1di5fbmb.jpg

Brilliant - bet Griezmann can't wait until the blue dye washes out.

Neymar is a master when it comes to mocking his piers on social media, such as when he ruined Adrien Rabiot for gloating about Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Barcelona in February.

As we know, Barcelona staged an incredible comeback three weeks later to win 6-5 on aggregate, giving Neymar the chance to hit back.

