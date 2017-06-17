GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jorge Mendes met with a European club before CL final to discuss Ronaldo's future

On Friday, the biggest transfer bombshell in some time was dropped by Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward has reportedly said he wants to leave Los Blancos after claims he has not been treated fairly by the club over accusations that he has defrauded the Spanish government of £13m in taxes.

The news has lead to mass speculation over his next destination with only a handful of clubs able to afford the Ballon d'Or holder.

His fee would shatter the world record and he also commands a mammoth wage of over £400,000-a-week.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the club's heavily linked with Ronaldo and the oil-rich Ligue 1 side are said to have a distinct advantage in the race.

An exclusive by the Daily Mail has revealed that the Parisien's' chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi - who is considered to be one of the most powerful men in football - had a meeting with the Real Madrid star's agent, Jorge Mendes, before the Champions League final.

The two had a lengthy discussion about a potential move just hours before kick off in Cardiff, a game which Real won 4-1 against Juventus courtesy of a Ronaldo brace.

Mendes reportedly told the PSG hierarchy that problems were imminent for his client in Spain and that he would keep them informed of developments.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

This has likely allowed the French club to devise a lucrative package to lure the iconic star to the French capital, one which would see off competition from the likes of Manchester United.

The link between Ronaldo and PSG has been around for a while with Le Parisien (via Mirror) reporting last summer that there a verbal agreement between the two parties should he choose to leave Spain.

Well, a year later, he has decided to leave and it seems as if PSG are in pole position to make one of the biggest signings in football history.

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football

