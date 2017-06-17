Chelsea fans could be forgiven if they had no fingernails left following the uncertain events of the past few days.

It was reported earlier this week that the club’s manager, Antonio Conte, was on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge.

The Italian coach, it was claimed, was frustrated with the Chelsea hierarchy over a lack of investment in the transfer market.

However, Sky Sports calmed the nerves of Chelsea fans on Friday with the news that Conte is expected to stay with the Premier League champions heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

The Blues are reportedly confident that Conte remains committed to the club and will return for pre-season, as planned, in the first week of July.

Conte knows he needs to bolster his squad

Conte is acutely aware of the need to bolster his squad this summer ahead of the new season, as Chelsea prepare to defend their Premier League crown while simultaneously challenge in the Champions League.

Chelsea were not involved in European competition last season, which allowed Conte the chance to deploy almost the same starting line-up every week. That will not be possible next term, hence why strength in depth in the squad is absolutely essential.

Mourinho had similar problems at Chelsea in 2015

Jose Mourinho had similar concerns after winning the Premier League title with Chelsea back in 2015.

The club didn’t agree with Mourinho over the level of investment required in the squad that summer - they’d only just won the league title, after all - but it all came crashing down during the first half of the 2015-16 campaign and the Portuguese coach was sacked before Christmas.

You can understand why Conte won’t rest until he gets the players he wants.

Chelsea have sealed their first summer signing

It’s almost a month since the 2016-17 Premier League season finished and Chelsea have, according to the London Evening Standard, now secured their first summer signing.

The ‘mystery signing’ won’t be announced until July 1 - but the Evening Standard believe they know which player the Blues have just signed.

They’ve been linked with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and AS Monaco’s defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko - but their first signing, if the Evening Standard's report is accurate, isn’t that glamourous.

Sorry, Chelsea fans.

And Chelsea's first signing (almost certainly) is...

It’s understood that the first player the champions will unveil this summer is… the Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Pretty underwhelming, eh?

However, following Asmir Begovic’s move to Bournemouth, Chelsea needed a new back-up goalkeeper for Thibaut Courtois, and the former Man City star has to be regarded as a decent signing.

Caballero made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season after Pep Guardiola dropped the unconvincing Claudio Bravo.

