Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Rafa Nadal winning the French Open

Ten-time French Open Champion Rafa Nadal isn't human, according to Canadian Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

Nadal made history at Roland Garros, becoming the first player in the professional era, and first male in any era, to win a Grand Slam ten times. And he did so in style, dropping just 35 games in the entire tournament, and not dropping a set, defeating Swiss player Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the final.

Speaking at a press conference before the Mallorca Open, Bouchard and world number 14 Carla Suarez Navarro both became the latest to give praise to the tennis legend.

"It's very difficult that a tennis player wins so many times in Paris," Suarez Navarro said, as per Tennis World USA

While Bouchard went much further, saying: "We know what Rafa is able to do; he always gives his best and he will keep surprising us. It's incredible and emotional," before the Canadian finally added "He is not human."

That probably sums up the 31-year-old's record the best. At times during the French Open, he looked truly unstoppable.

The victory for Nadal has represented something of a renaissance for the Spaniard. Having struggled for the past few years, his victory in France is his fifteenth Grand Slam, but his first for three seasons, having never previously gone a year without one since winning his first in 2005. 

It sets him up for what will surely be a fierce assault for the Wimbledon title early next month, as he prepares to wrestle the trophy away from Djokovic and Murray.

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

His preparation for the championship continues as he practices on the courts at the Mallorca Open, and Bouchard gave a brief opinion on their state as she sets herself to compete at the open itself.

"I trained these days, courts are really good and I hope to have a good tournament," the world number 52 said.

Bouchard herself will be hoping to get past the second round that she managed at both last year's Mallorca Open and last month at Roland Garros.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

