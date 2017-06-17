Jose Mourinho will let few things stand in his way when it comes to securing his transfer targets at Manchester United this summer.

Ultimately, any signing will come down to whether the player wants to sign and if United are willing to fork out the required fee from the selling club.

Although neither seems to be an issue that the Red Devils are likely to face over the course of the summer transfer window, their rival clubs could make Mourinho's summer a little more difficult.

United certainly aren't going to be set back too much on the finances front - especially when the £750 million Adidas kit deal that was signed back in July 2014 is considered.

But for all of their financial power and willingness to back Mourinho this summer, in order to build a title-contending team for next campaign, for every club there is a sticking point where even money can't do all the talking.

After reigniting their interest in Swedish defender Victor Lindelof and securing the 22-year-old's services for £31 million in midweek, Mourinho can take some satisfaction from his big early transfer window signing.

The Portuguese is keen to press ahead with securing his summer targets as early as possible but that could be made difficult by his pursuit of one Tottenham star whom the 54-year-old is a great admirer.

Mourinho wants Dier to replace Carrick

Michael Carrick, to some surprise given his limited game time last season, was offered a new one-year deal at Old Trafford. But Mourinho is well aware of his need to find the United veteran's long-term replacement.

And it is understood that the former Chelsea boss is tasking the club with pursuing the signing of Eric Dier, who has grown to become one of England's best midfield players since his arrival at White Hart Lane from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils are hopeful that they could lure the Three Lions international away from north London with a big deal that would not be obtained in London - skyrocketing his wages into the six-figure bracket.

Spurs may be at a disadvantage in that respect, but their chairman, Daniel Levy, will be doing his best to either retain the 23-year-old or sell his for a huge profit.

Spurs set United demand

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are willing to sell Dier to United providing that they meet their £50 million valuation - which is understood to be more than the Red Devils chiefs had expected.

Mourinho wants the Tottenham key man at United in time for the start of the season, and their urgency to get a deal over the line could help the Londoners in holding out for their demands.

It was only in September that Dier signed a new £70,000-a-week contract, but could be in line for another new and extended deal at Tottenham, should he stay beyond the summer.

