Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio has enjoyed quite the breakthrough season with the Spanish giants, helping them win La Liga and the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane made sure the young Spaniard was heavily involved throughout the season as he made 37 appearances for Los Blancos in 2016/17.

He has already won over fans with his outstanding displays and he also scored in the Champions League final against Juventus to seal the 4-1 victory late on.

Thought Asensio couldn't adorn himself to Madridstata's anymore? Well, think again, because his latest quotes about Barcelona's legendary goalscorer Lionel Messi may just make him a club legend.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Marca, the 21-year-old discussed Real's brilliant squad and revealed that he thinks the Blaugrana superstar would not improve it.

“Not right now,” he said when asked if Messi would fit in at the club.

“The equipment is very good as it is. If we stay as we are, it’s perfect.”

They are quotes which will certainly spark mass debate, particularly given the fact that Messi has just come off the back of a 54-goal season with Barcelona.

No Real player even came close to matching his ridiculous tally and the Barcelona man even silenced the Bernabeu in the latter stages of the season, scoring in injury time to seal a 3-2 victory.

Nevertheless, Asensio and his colleagues had the last laugh as they went on to lift the league title but surely, any Madrid player would love to have Messi in their forward line.

Isco has dazzled this season in Gareth Bale's absence and Karim Benzema is perfectly suited to Zidane's style but to reject the chance to have one of the greatest ever would be silly.

However, it is likely a bit of a publicity stunt by Asensio because if he were to say the team would love to have Messi, it may undermine their current roster of stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be the main one to be irritated but after the revelations that he has asked to leave the club in the summer, he may not be to bothered.

