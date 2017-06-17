Manchester United fans have been burned on so many occasions over the past few years that most of them aren’t getting their hopes up.

However, the number of United supporters getting giddy at the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo completing a shock move back to Old Trafford is increasing - and rapidly.

It’s understood that the 32-year-old has made up his mind to leave Real Madrid this summer, days after he was accused by Spanish authorities of tax fraud.

Article continues below

Ronaldo is “very sad and really upset” by the accusations, according to a source close to the player, and has reportedly told his Portuguese teammates: “I’m leaving Madrid, I’m determined. There’s no turning back.”

The Sun, meanwhile, have claimed that Ronaldo has his heart set on a return to Manchester United despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Ronaldo's Instagram activity will excite some United fans

Ronaldo is yet to speak to journalists about his decision but may have dropped a subtle hint to confirm the reports with his latest Instagram activity.

That’s how some optimistic United fans on social media are reading it, anyway.

As spotted by a Man Utd-related page on Reddit, Ronaldo has changed his profile picture to a photo of himself wearing a Portugal kit.

Reaction from United fans

Here’s how United fans have reacted…

And here's one one Real Madrid fan has reacted...

Why United fans should probably calm down

However, it’s worth noting that Ronaldo is currently preparing for the start of Portugal’s Confederations Cup campaign.

The reigning European champions kick-off against Russia tomorrow and Ronaldo is no doubt fully focused on the task in hand.

His first Instagram post following Friday’s rumours was a photo of himself in training while Andre Silva, his Portuguese teammate, has confirmed his concentration is solely on the upcoming international tournament.

"He is focused on the national team,” Silva was quoted as saying by the Mirror, “and as well as being motivated he has a good feeling that we will achieve in this tournament.”

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo be playing his football next season? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms