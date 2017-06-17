GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity will excite some Man Utd fans

Manchester United fans have been burned on so many occasions over the past few years that most of them aren’t getting their hopes up.

However, the number of United supporters getting giddy at the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo completing a shock move back to Old Trafford is increasing - and rapidly.

It’s understood that the 32-year-old has made up his mind to leave Real Madrid this summer, days after he was accused by Spanish authorities of tax fraud.

Ronaldo is “very sad and really upset” by the accusations, according to a source close to the player, and has reportedly told his Portuguese teammates: “I’m leaving Madrid, I’m determined. There’s no turning back.”

The Sun, meanwhile, have claimed that Ronaldo has his heart set on a return to Manchester United despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Current WWE champion names The Rock as his dream opponent

CM Punk was almost buried by WWE - what changed everything

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Ronaldo's Instagram activity will excite some United fans

Ronaldo is yet to speak to journalists about his decision but may have dropped a subtle hint to confirm the reports with his latest Instagram activity.

That’s how some optimistic United fans on social media are reading it, anyway.

As spotted by a Man Utd-related page on Reddit, Ronaldo has changed his profile picture to a photo of himself wearing a Portugal kit.

p1biqjbeafla51nks8sv38a1a529.jpg

Reaction from United fans

Here’s how United fans have reacted…

p1biqjkdfp1gtnqpll2p1qq81hr7b.jpg

p1biqjknc7msr1dup1b5v1uq51oskd.jpg

p1biqjkvttm5cibmd351el4117cf.jpg

p1biqjlahpf9aj8d1f9bbrk1piuh.jpg

p1biqjlkoof4t1bjog341il21q48j.jpg

p1biqjlrps49e18b8jq91sfk1vkgl.jpg

p1biqjm2emjn21hcm1a911q4fe85n.jpg

And here's one one Real Madrid fan has reacted...

Why United fans should probably calm down

However, it’s worth noting that Ronaldo is currently preparing for the start of Portugal’s Confederations Cup campaign.

The reigning European champions kick-off against Russia tomorrow and Ronaldo is no doubt fully focused on the task in hand.

His first Instagram post following Friday’s rumours was a photo of himself in training while Andre Silva, his Portuguese teammate, has confirmed his concentration is solely on the upcoming international tournament.

"He is focused on the national team,” Silva was quoted as saying by the Mirror, “and as well as being motivated he has a good feeling that we will achieve in this tournament.”

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo be playing his football next season? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Current WWE champion names The Rock as his dream opponent

CM Punk was almost buried by WWE - what changed everything

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Antoine Griezmann reveals blue hairstyle on Instagram - Neymar's reaction is hilarious

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

