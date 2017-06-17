Official online NBA destination in the UK

Damian Lillard .

Damian Lillard delivers a great response to fan criticising LeBron James' Finals record

After being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has had a lot of free time on his hands and he's recently decided to use some of it to engage with his fans on Twitter. 

The Blazers star has a huge social media following and he was keen to share his opinions on numerous topics through a Q&A session on Twitter this past week. 

Lillard was surprisingly honest and open with his answers, for example, he was asked if there were any other teams he would like to join if he had the opportunity and admitted it would the Los Angeles Lakers or Utah Jazz.

Of course, he explained he would only seek to join those teams if the Trail Blazers didn't want him. He gave a clear indication that he's willing to remain in Portland for his entire career, even if it means he doesn't win a ring. 

The two-time All-Star also admitted that Paul George is a player he'd like the Blazers to sign this summer or in 2018 when he becomes a free agent.

However, in the midst of all that, Lillard still managed to put one fan firmly in his place when it came to discussing LeBron James. 

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Having lost to the Warriors in this year's finals, James has dropped to a 3-5 record, which some believe has tarnished his legacy somewhat. 

In a discussion about who was better between LeBron and Kobe Bryant, a fan brought up The King's finals record, to which Lillard replied: "A lot of ppl are 0-0."

He was right, and that also includes himself which is why he wasn't willing to discredit the Cleveland superstar based on his losing record in the NBA Finals and didn't appreciate any fans doing so either. 

Dame Dolla, however, didn't hesitate to say he'd take Bryant over James in a one-on-one. 

The 26-year-old has always been one to speak his mind and it was refreshing to see him engaging with his fans and being very open with his thoughts without giving the standard answers that we've grown accustomed to.

Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets

Having been overlooked for the All-Star team again this past season, the 2017/18 campaign will be a huge one for Lillard as he tries to establish himself among the elite point guards in the league, where it appears he isn't ranked at the moment.

One thing is for sure, though, Portland fans don't need to worry as Dame is only willing to do that in Rip City. 

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Current WWE champion names The Rock as his dream opponent

CM Punk was almost buried by WWE - what changed everything

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Antoine Griezmann reveals blue hairstyle on Instagram - Neymar's reaction is hilarious

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

