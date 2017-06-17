Chelsea receive response to £55.2 million bid for surprise player

Despite Manchester United and Manchester City's big activity so early in the summer transfer market, reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have yet to make a signing.

Both the Manchester clubs are expected to be two of the Blues' biggest rivals in the league next campaign and are already making significant steps in the transfer market to bolster their respective squads.

However, Chelsea are yet to secure any of their summer transfer targets, while the futures of their two key players, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, are in doubt.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

While the latter is still a long way off a reported move to Real Madrid, Costa's time at Stamford Bridge appears to be up after Antonio Conte revealed that the Spain striker no longer has a future in west London.

It appears to be inevitable that Costa will return to Atletico Madrid sooner rather than later, although the Rojiblancos' current transfer ban stands until January.

Article continues below

And with the Chelsea boss now seeking attacking reinforcements also, he has been left concerned by the club's all round lack of activity in the transfer market while Pep Guardiola has been highly productive at City.

The Citizens have already brought in Bernardo Silva and Ederson from AS Monaco and Benfica for a combined £77.7 million figure, with their big spending set to continue throughout the summer, while Chelsea have yet to spend a penny.

Conte preparing for Champions League return

Conte is desperate to beat both his domestic and European rivals to his transfer targets, but the west Londoner's slow moves in the transfer market is of annoyance to the Italian.

Chelsea will not only be looking for signings to help retain their Premier League title but also for a return to the Champions League, which they failed to qualify for last season.

But despite the reigning champions having yet to get a transfer over the line this summer, they have made a surprise move for Juventus' Alex Sandro.

According to the Daily Mail, the Serie A champions have rejected Chelsea's £55.2 million bid for the Brazil international, but haven't ruled out letting the left-back leave.

Juve willing to consider Sandro sale

It's a move few would have seen in the offing, but Juve are willing to let Sandro leave if he makes it clear that he wants to quit the Italian giants.

The Old Lady see it as a brilliant opportunity to make a hefty profit on the player they signed for £23 million from Porto two years ago, while Conte is keen to bolster his left-back options - having signed Marcos Alonso for £23 million from Fiorentina last summer.

The 26-year-old scored three and assisted five times in 43 appearances for Juve last campaign, impressing as the club won the league and reached the Champions League final.

And it was Sandro's displays last campaign that has got Conte believing that the Brazilian could be a valuable acquisition that will not only strengthen their squad but help to get their summer transfer activity into full swing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms