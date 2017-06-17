GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

.

Eddie Jones criticises Warren Gatland's choice of Lions additions to NZ tour

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eddie Jones says ability should dictate who Warren Gatland adds to his British and Irish Lions squad in New Zealand, instead of where they are in the world.

Gatland is already under heavy criticism for his team’s style of play, and the addition of four more Welsh players to the squad has not gone down well with the England head coach.

Following Ross Moriaty's withdrawal from the squad with a back injury, Welshmen Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill and Gareth Davies have been selected to bolster Gatland's options.

Article continues below

All of the new addition players added to the squad featured in Wales' 24-6 victory over Tonga on Friday, and Gatland says it made sense to choose those who were closer.

“Bringing in these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following long-haul travel will help us manage players before the first Test, give us quality training numbers to prepare properly as well as offering us options for selection for the Chiefs match,” the former Wales coach explained.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Wales are on tour in Australasia, while England are in Argentina, nevertheless, not everyone is buying Gatland's explanation and England's coach Jones was disappointed his players were overlooked.

“It’s only a 13-hour trip from here to New Zealand,” Jones told BBC Radio 5 live.

“The [England] boys could be there.

"The Lions is a prestigious team - when you become a Lion, you're remembered for life.

"My only comment would be, I would like to see it picked on merit rather than geographical proximity."

Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions

The Lions came through their clash against the Maori All Blacks with a dominant 32-10 victory and now face just one more match against the Chiefs on Tuesday before the first Test in Auckland on June 24.

Scotland prop Allan Dell and fly-half Finn Russell will also join up with the Lions squad after they beat Australia in Sydney.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions
Owen Farrell

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again