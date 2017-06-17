Carlos Tevez became yet another big name to make the switch to the Chinese Super League back in December when he left his boyhood club Boca Juniors for Shanghai Shenhua.

It was another sign of the financial power in the far east that has been able to lure away some of world football’s biggest names to a league of a low stature.

Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba are just two examples of players who also played in the CSL with Shanghai Shenhua, while most recently Oscar controversially left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG - linking up with his compatriot, Hulk.

They are not the first, and nor will they be the last, big name players to make the move to China with the lure of huge six-figure wages.

For Tevez, his decision to leave his homeland for Argentina was rather more understandable - given the fact he is now in the twilight years of his career.

But despite picking up £615,000-a-week in Asia, the former Manchester United forward admits he had reservations about leaving his boyhood club, who he joined for a second time after leaving Juventus in 2015.

Tevez admits Shanghai rejection

“When the offer came, my first reaction was to say no,” Tevez told TyC Sports, per The Sun. “The final decision was made just after the last game and I told Vani (his wife) that we were leaving.

“I thought I did not have the strength to continue and that I was going to do bad to Boca.”

It’s been 16 years since Tevez made his debut for Boca - where his career began - but his emotional connection with the club has never faded.

And the forward, who has scored one goal in six appearances, admits he could give up his lucrative contract when the season ends in September after failing to adapt to life in China.

Forward missing homeland

“I do not really know what I’m going to do here at the end of the year,” said Tevez.

“I miss my neighbourhood, my friends, the roasts, the people from Boca, La Bombonera. But I have also won other things that I had lost in Argentina, such as being able to take my children for a walk.”

After 11 games, SIPG sit just four points clear of the relegation zone and it seems inevitable that Tevez that will call an end to his time in China at the end of the season with little other than a healthier bank balance.

