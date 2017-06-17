Cristiano Ronaldo is currently dominating the headlines after telling Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club.

After only signing a new multi-year contract six months ago worth around £350,000-a-week, on top of leading the club to Champions League and La Liga titles, it appears as though the Portuguese legend has decided he wants to move on.

The primary reason behind the 32-year-old's change of heart lies in his treatment from the Spanish authorities.

Ronaldo has been charged with tax fraud and could face time in jail if the accusations against him - which totals to around €14 million of his image rights - is proven to be true, the former Manchester United man would be staring time in prison in the face.

However, the prolific striker insists that he is innocent and he has a "clear conscience".

But the way the authorities have targeted him and smeared his reputation has left the four-time Ballon d'Or winner "angry" and sad".

So, where is he going to go? Only Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could ostensibly afford the superstar in Europe and although The Sun believe his agent met with PSG before the Champions League final, the bookies think the Red Devils are the favourites.

Another man to depart Old Trafford for Madrid in their career was David Beckham, and he had some careful advice for Ronaldo should he ever leave the Bernabeu back in 2015.

"I'd have crawled back if I could but I never had the opportunity," Beckham admitted.

"I'd never advise any player to not return to Man Utd. If he decides to leave Real Madrid, then for me personally, the only place that he should come is back to United.



"Cristiano is such a fans' favourite here, he was so successful here, such a hard worker. Everyone you talk to or has played with him says he is one of the most talented players in the world."

Will Ronaldo heed Beckham's advice? A romantic return to Manchester United makes the world of sense on plenty of levels and if he will not change his mind on leaving Madrid, why not?

