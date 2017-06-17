GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Golf

.

Jon Rahm has a full blown tantrum during round at the US Open

John Rahm was faced with the mammoth task of miraculously having to sink a string of birdies to remain in contention for a spot in the US Open after entering the second round shouldering a four-over-par 76, despite being tipped as one of the tournament’s favourites before the event.

Frustrations boiled over, and “Rahmbo” bust out the theatrics after he played a poor shot out of a greenside bunker on the par-5 14th. Needless to say, the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open could not contain himself and was mocked on social media for his reaction to his chip.

The Spaniard must have forgotten to read the manual for golfing etiquette as he tossed his wedge aside before kicking it while it was down, picking it up again only to slam it into the ground once again. A poor workman blames his tools, and Rahm certainly directed his energy onto the victim of the day; his unassuming wedge.

It could have been much worse, but Rahm eventually sank a bogey on that hole, before recovering a birdie at the next hole and eventually finishing with a par-bogey-par - ending with a five-over par overall score - you can see his tantrums in the videos below.

Arguably the funniest part is when his caddie just completely ignores the outburst and leaves the club there.

Let's face it, any aspiring golfer has wanted to do that after playing a bad shot, but perhaps the second round of the US Open isn't best time or place...

He could learn a thing or two from Rory McIlroy; another big name that was only four strokes away from pulling through. But the four-time major winner remained upbeat in spite of his exclusion after sinking an impressive four birdies in the last six holes to reach a one-under-par 71 in the second round.

Speaking to reporters about his performance, McIlroy said: "I showed up for the last six holes, anyway.

U.S. Open - Round One

"I definitely hit it better off the tee. I think I hit 10 or 11 fairways other than the four or five I did yesterday. I gave myself a lot more looks.

"But I think at the end of the day, it's competitive rounds and get the card in my hand. I've been very light on competitive rounds this year, and it's just a matter of getting into a good round of golf now.

"I saw some positives there on the back nine and hopefully I can take them to the Travelers [Championship] next week. As I said, I'm just excited to get on a run of golf."

Joining McIlroy and Rahm were world number one Dustin Johnson who finished two over par, Henrik Stenson at 3 over, Adam Scott also 3 over and Alex Noren with four over par.

U.S. Open - Round Two

If there was any consolation for Rahm it would have been Jason Day’s atrocious 10-over-par.

"It's pretty frustrating," said the Aussie. "I got here Friday, put the work in - not a lot - but I tried to pace myself.

"I did the work, looked at the golf course, made sure that I could actually play and visualise the golf course. And I felt the most calm I have in a major in a long time. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out.”

U.S. Open - Round Two

It must have been something in the air on the day. That, or somebody tampered with Jon Rahm’s now scarred wedge.

What do you make of those that missed out on the US Open? Have your say in the comments section below...

