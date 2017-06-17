GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chris van Heerden posts tweet showing Conor McGregor sparring - it's gone viral

Is Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor just a big money-making farce - or will it surprise boxing purists and turn out to be an intriguing bout?

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s all a bit odd.

McGregor isn’t a boxer, he’s a UFC star - and he finds himself up against one of the greatest boxers of all time. Surely there’s only one possible outcome on August 26?

Both men stand to earn an absolute fortune win, lose or draw and that’s why the fight has been given the green light.

But could McGregor, a fierce competitor who will be determined to cause one of the biggest shocks in boxing history, really achieve the unthinkable and record a victory over Mayweather?

The bookmakers’ odds suggest he doesn’t stand much of a chance - although his odds have shortened slightly since the fight was announced earlier this week.

Mayweather is the 1/6 favourite with most of the leading bookies, while McGregor is priced at around 5/1.

Van Heerden's tweet goes viral

But one man who thinks McGregor stands no chance is the Irishman’s former boxing sparring partner, Chris van Heerden.

The 29-year-old former IBO welterweight champion has posted footage of himself and McGregor sparring alongside the caption: “People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed”.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday, has been retweeted over 7,000 times and received a similar number of ‘likes’.

p1biqt0mgsmk7vfe1en5u7vlkg9.jpg

Van Heerden defends his original tweet

He then tweeted again on Friday.

The South African added: “The 1's hating on me REMEMBER Conor's team released edit footage FIRST they leaked it! What i do now is standing up for boxing/boxers #fair”.

McGregor has his work cut out

Based on the footage, McGregor will have his work cut out against Mayweather, who is confident of securing the 50th and final victory of his illustrious career.

UFC 205: Press Conference

Maybe he’ll surprise us all on the night - but we’re not banking on it.

