The real reason why Roman Reigns and Finn Balor didn't appear on RAW this week

WWE

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.

Reason why Roman Reigns and Finn Balor didn't appear on RAW this week

WWE's TV ratings on Monday Night RAW haven't been good to say the least over the past couple of weeks, so it's a wonder why they have made the decision to not use some of their biggest face superstars on their shows.

This past week, WWE decided not to use Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, or Bayley on RAW in front of the live crowd. Balor had video vignette featuring him aired, as did Reigns, revealing he will be making an announcement surrounding SummerSlam next week, so expect him to be on RAW next Monday.

Bayley, on the other hand, did appear on RAW, but not in front of the crowd in the ring, as she was involved in a backstage segment with Corey Graves.

It's a strange decision by the company considering their current TV ratings as of late, so why did they make the decision to rest some of their biggest face superstars?

According to Fightful, there's a specific reason as to why The Big Dog, The Demon King, and The Huggable One were kept away from the live crowd this past week on RAW. It's all to do with overexposure.

They reported: "When Fightful.com asked multiple WWE employees about the thought process of having three top babyfaces off of the show, we were given a unanimous answer.

"WWE is taking an approach in hopes to not overexpose the characters, as they've not had the best of luck in booking faces lately.

"We were told this isn't likely to carry through August, as Raw and Smackdown hope to have "all hands on deck" building to the SummerSlam PPV."

This is an interesting tactic for WWE to use, but since they don't have a RAW pay-per-view until Great Balls of Fire on July 9, it's smart thinking by the company as well, as it avoids the prospect of a backlash from fans for terrible booking.

However, there's always going to be a section of fans that have paid for tickets for RAW, only to be annoyed by the fact they're not featured on the show. Fans would be glad though that they're favourite superstars aren't being given second-grade booking in the build for B-grade pay-per-views as well.

Hopefully, WWE has come up with some excellent ideas for August and the build-up for SummerSlam in order to make up for keeping their top babyfaces off RAW.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Topics:
Finn Balor
John Cena
WWE

