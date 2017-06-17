GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Valencia.

Look: Valencia's new away kit is one of the worst in football today

Ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, plenty of new kits have been released to mix reviews.

Juventus have scored top scores across the board for their slick design, Liverpool's new orange third kit divided opinion and virtually all Nike kits have been ridiculed as exactly the same!

Arsenal have gone in a different direction with their latest third kit design, too. It's a grey number with a pink trim; hardly famous Arsenal colours.

Some strips have gone down in football folklore as some of the worst designs imaginable, almost infamous for how bad they were.

It might be the year 2017, but those nasty kits are still popping up.

Valencia and, more pertinently, Adidas are responsible for the latest catastrophe and it might legitimately be one of the worst shirts in world football.

The design is one thing, but partnering blue with yellow and red is just an ugly concoction.

Take a look at the images below and digest the disaster for yourself:

Of course, this isn't the only disastrous thing to happen to Valencia in recent time - Gary Neville's managerial stint might top it.

Speaking after his sacking, the Sky Sports pundit suggested his time in coaching my be done.

“I always say ‘never say never’ because my love of football is too great,” said Neville, “but I genuinely believe it will be very difficult for me to go back into coaching because of my commitment now to so many different things.”

He added: “It’s my obligation to deliver Salford City to the Football League.” He named a number of other business ventures with which he is involved.

England Training Session

“It could be that I’m no longer ever a coach in football but that’s not a loss. Some people might think it is, but the fact of the matter is it’s not to me.

“I can’t go to Spain for four months, be coach of Valencia and blame the fact there was a difficult dressing room, I didn’t speak the language, we had bad luck and we missed some chances. I knew I didn’t speak the language before I went, I knew it was a difficult dressing room, I knew they had sacked lots of managers and I didn’t deal with it.

“I thought, ‘When am I going to get offered an opportunity like this again?’ An English manager coaching a top-four club in Spain. There were two or three big things I did wrong and should have been more insistent on.

“Holland have the solution. Ajax have the solution. Barcelona have the solution. There are models out there. They create pathways and they keep you on the pathway.”

Topics:
Valencia
Football
La Liga

