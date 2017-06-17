WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

It’s that exciting time of the year again where several superstars have the opportunity to climb the ladder, unhook the briefcase and all but guarantee themselves a run with the biggest prize the WWE has to offer.

Money in the Bank takes place tomorrow night in St. Louis, Missouri and the SmackDown LIVE event is doing things big this year.

MONEY IN THE BANK

Not only will fans be treated to a star-studded match featuring Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, but commissioner Shane McMahon switched things up this year to give fans something they’ve been wanting for years.

For the first time ever, the women also get a Money in the Bank ladder match with the opportunity to cash-in the white-and-gold briefcase for a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship anytime, any place within one year.

Either Tamina, Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair will be making history tomorrow night when one of them becomes the first female to hold the briefcase.

However, a now-deleted tweet from the official WWE Twitter account has led many to believe that fans could be in for a big surprise during the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

They originally tweeted: “Six men will battle. Six women will collide. History will be made at @WWE #MITB streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork!”

Sounds like an ordinary tweet to hype up the event at first, but it didn’t take long for fans to notice the glaring error – and why they’ve taken it down – there are only five women advertised to be competing in the match.

TEASE OR TYPO?

The image below shows the WWE did post this tweet but once you click on the link, it’s nowhere to be found.

It’s easy to assume that it was a simple mistake from their social media team, but it’s hard to ignore that when there was plenty of speculation surrounding a sixth woman featuring in the match along with the fact that we usually have more than five competitors in this stipulation.

Several names have already been discussed from the return of Summer Rae to an early Nikki Bella return, while there’s also a chance Lana could squirm her way into this match – if the Women’s Championship match against Naomi takes place earlier in the evening.

In a previous instalment of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also speculated that WWE could opt to call someone up from NXT to compete in the match, but the big rumour surrounds the return of one former star who could be back on WWE television alongside her husband as early as this weekend.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be interesting to see if there’s a sixth competitor and who will walk away with the briefcase.

What do we think WWE fans? Was this a typo or a tease? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

