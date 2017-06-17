News that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to quit Real Madrid shocked the footballing world when it was revealed on Friday.

The Ballon d'Or winner is understood to be ready to turn his back on life in Spain, after being accused of defrauding the Spanish authorities of £13 million in tax.

Such news caused a stir and rumours of his next move inevitably circulated at a fast pace.

A return to Manchester United, where he spent six years before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, is one possible move, while Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be the other leading contenders for his signature.

Reports of a switch to China are considered way off the mark and that the Portuguese will not entertain a move to the far east and drop the level in which he plays at.

But despite the frenzy surrounding the 32-year-old's future, many appear to have forgotten that contractual situation that puts Real in a very good bargaining position.

Los Blancos under no pressure

The Portugal forward's release clause is an eye-watering one billion euros, while Ronaldo only signed a new five-year deal last November, to keep him at the club until 2021.

Up until the recent tax fraud allegations, there had been no speculation that Ronaldo was ready to quit the Bernabeu. However, it's since been revealed that his agent, Jorge Mendes, held secret talks with PSG just hours before Real's recent Champions League final victory.

The Red Devils may dream of their fans' favourite returning to Old Trafford to help them re-find their former glory days while PSG hope that the forward can help the club to deliver their first Champions League title, but the power is in Los Blancos' hands.

Ronaldo would gain Real huge windfall

According to Marca, Real Madrid would generate 400 million euros from any potential sale of Ronaldo - demanding a 200 million euro fee for his services and saving another 200 million euros on his wages.

Although Real chiefs are calm about the current situation, they are set to hold talks with Ronaldo following Portugal's involvement in the Confederations Cup before deciding on their course of action.

Los Blancos could take up the offer of 200 million euros from potential suitors, significantly lower than the release clause set in 2009 to stop rival clubs trying to sign their star man.

Despite the departure of Ronaldo looking like a major blow to Real on paper, they will feel they have had the best years from the Portuguese and now may be one of their last chances to make a handsome profit on their all-time top scorer.

