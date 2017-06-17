There seems to be no escaping from Conor McGregor.

He’s bagged himself a super fight against Floyd Mayweather to cause a stir in the boxing world, Hollywood wants in on the Notorious hype and he’s ventured into the world of video games as well.

THE NOTORIOUS

However, the Irishman was also linked with a high-profile appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania event as well – obviously, nothing came to fruition.

McGregor found himself on the wrong side of WWE stars last year when he put them all on blast, claiming he’ll slap their heads off and that prompted plenty of responses from those in WWE, ranging from Roman Reigns to Sheamus, and even Randy Orton.

Obviously, the current UFC lightweight champion was trying to cause a stir and he succeeded as Triple H claimed he’d love to do business with him.

Who knows whether that animosity remains, as they might have gotten over it and realised that he probably doesn’t genuinely hate them for being in the profession they’re in.

It sounds like one WWE star in particular still holds a grudge, and doesn’t seem to be a fan of McGregor’s verbal antics on his way to securing a mega-money fight against Mayweather on August 26.

ENZO'S THREAT

Enzo Amore recently took to Twitter to give his two cents on the Irishman, and didn’t hold back in making sure McGregor knew who he would be supporting when they throw down in Las Vegas.

He tweeted: “@TheNotoriousMMA, you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will.”

Fans are always quick to disregard WWE stars as genuine fighters because of the profession they’re in, but they do forget that guys like Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura have genuine fighting experience, whether it’s in boxing or mixed martial arts.

Enzo, on the other hand...not so much.

So, he shouldn’t be too surprised to receive the sort of reaction he did once he hit the tweet button.

It’s safe to say that almost nobody gives him a chance of acting on his word if he ever came face to face with McGregor.

One thing is for certain, though, the battle these two would have on the microphone would be absolutely incredible.

What do you make of Enzo Amore's tweet about Conor McGregor and the reaction? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here!

