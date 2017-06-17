GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Eddie Butler.

Watch: Cubs pitcher Eddie Butler has uniform sleeves cut off on the mound

On Friday night in Pittsburgh, the Pirates held their annual "Negro Leagues Heritage Game" against the visiting Chicago Cubs, which featured both teams wearing some incredible throwback uniforms.

The Cubs decided to wear the jerseys of the Leland Giants, who, back in 1909, became the first team of African-Americans ever to play against the Chicago squad. The Pirates, meanwhile, wore the uniforms of the Homestead Grays.

The Cubs eventually won the game and the uniforms were roundly praised for looking incredible, but the unique looks did cause a problem in the bottom of the first inning.

As you can see in the video below, the Cubs' uniforms featured long white sleeves under the gray tops. Unfortunately for Chicago starter Eddie Butler, pitchers are not allowed to wear long white sleeves on the mound, as it makes it harder for the batter to see the white baseball coming out of his hand.

Therefore, the umpire called for a trainer to come out with some scissors to do some makeshift alterations to Butler's uniform before the inning could begin:

Butler performed well after that, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits while walking three. He didn't strike out anyone, but the Cubs still managed to find a way to hang on for a 9-5 victory.

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

The real reason why Roman Reigns and Finn Balor didn't appear on RAW this week

The real reason why Roman Reigns and Finn Balor didn't appear on RAW this week

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

After the game, Butler told MLB.com that he was expecting the umpires to tell him his jersey wasn't legal, so it didn't mess with the flow of his game at all:

"I was not surprised at all," he told MLB.com's Carrie Muskat after Chicago's victory. "[Home plate umpire Will Little] came out before I finished the warm up pitches, and said, 'You're not going to be able to have that. You're not going to be allowed to wear a white sleeve.'

"We had to go out there and see what we could do with it, have some fun with it. We figured it wasn't going to last long. We might as well try."

With how cool the throwback uniforms looked, the Cubs should certainly try to work them in again at some point in the future. However, next time, they'll have to make sure that they take into account the different uniform rules for pitchers.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

With the win, the Cubs improved to 33-33 on the season, good for second place in the National League Central division. They trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 2.5 games.

The Pirates, on the other hand, fell to 30-37 with the loss and are in fourth place in the NL Central, six games behind the Brewers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB World Series
Pittsburgh Pirates
Chicago Cubs
Joe Maddon
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

