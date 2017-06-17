Ever since Kurt Angle returned to the WWE earlier this year and was announced as Monday Night RAW's general manager the night after WrestleMania 33, fans have eagerly been awaiting for his first match back with the company.

His current storyline on RAW involving a mysterious texter that knows something could ruin him is rumored to be involving Stephanie McMahon over control of the show.

This could eventually lead to Angle having his first match in the WWE in over ten years, as there is speculation he could step in the ring to take on Triple H in a match at SummerSlam later this year.

As for beyond WWE's second biggest show of the year, not much booking wise has been said about The Olympic Hero, but since he hasn't had his first match back yet, this isn't surprising either.

However, the man himself has thrown out there who he'd like to face at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans, which would be his first WrestleMania event since he wrestled against Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 22.

During a Facebook Q&A, Angle was asked by a fan if he had to make the WrestleMania 34 main event, which superstars would be competing and what would the match type and stipulations would be as well.

The RAW general manager replied: "Angle vs Lesnar for the universal title. Straight up wrestling. That's what we do best. But there are many ways WWE can go because they have incredible wrestlers right now."

Of course he's going to through himself in there! What a match this would be too.

Angle and Brock Lesnar have already faced each other before in the WWE with a title on the line, most notably at WrestleMania 19 when The Olympic Hero lost his WWE Championship to The Beast.

It would be perfect for both Angle and Lesnar, but unfortunately, we all know this isn't the booking direction WWE is going to go in for WrestleMania 34, as the biggest rumor going at the moment is that Roman Reigns will be the one facing Lesnar for the Universal title at next year's show.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle wrestle against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34?

