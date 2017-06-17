GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Conor McGregor.

Video shows Conor McGregor and Dana White hitting it off the first time they met

There is absolutely no denying that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of MMA - period.

That statement was true before he agreed to a superfight with Floyd Mayweather on August 26, but he is rapidly becoming a household name beyond the shackles of the UFC.

However, it's been well documented the humble beginnings that McGregor experienced before he shot to fame in the UFC.

The 28-year-old from Crumlin, Ireland, was still receiving welfare checks in the early going of his career, but has since become the biggest draw in MMA history.

McGregor scored four million pay-per-view buys for the three UFC pay-per-views he headlined in 2016 (196, 202 and 205), which effectively added at least $100 million to the UFC’s annual EBITDA.

The UFC’s 10 other pay-per-views last year totalled roughly just under that amount of buys.

McGregor has also headlined the top four selling pay-per-views in UFC's history, so it's safe to say he has gone on to be a massive star.

Because of his rise to stardom, many observers feel that Dana White has always afforded the Irishman some special treatment during his journey to the top.

Well, after his first ever bout in the UFC with Marcus Brimage, McGregor and White met on camera for the first time and it's where their relationship began to flourish.

It was love at first sight, right?

Speculation about their friendship has raged since McGregor's rise to stardom and many believed the duo weren't seeing eye-to-eye after McGregor had to be stripped of his UFC featherweight title after becoming lightweight champion.

However, White denied those claims and gave a little insight into their relationship.

UFC 205 Press Conference

"There's a lot of people play off this relationship thing between my and Conor. I have a great relationship with Conor," he said during an appearance on The Herd.

"I mean, could I possibly speak more respectfully about him - and it's not like Conor needs any more encouragement on how great he is and everything else - but it is what it is. I call it like it is."

