Kevin Durant.

Allen Iverson explains why he wanted Kevin Durant to win the 2017 NBA title

It's fair to say Kevin Durant validated his move to the Golden State Warriors after securing his first NBA title following his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency last summer. 

Much was made of KD's decision to leave OKC to form a superteam in the Bay Area, especially as the Warriors had defeated the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals just months prior. 

But the eight-time All-Star made the move to win championships and he has had the last laugh by winning his first ring and picking up the Finals MVP to boot. 

Of Durant's critics, many were former NBA players who constantly pointed to the fact that no player would have made this type of move in their time as it was seen as a sign of weakness. 

One Hall of Famer who didn't fall into that category, however, was Allen Iverson. The Answer has always been a huge fan of the Golden State small forward and he revealed that he was rooting for the Oakland-based franchise to win this year because he wanted to see KD get his first championship. 

“LeBron’s the best in the world. But sometimes, the better team beats you, man," Iverson said. "They got beat by the better team. It happened to me before. It happened to me before.

“I love Kyrie. I love Tyronn Lue. You know what I mean? But I wanted to see Durant win, because he ain’t never did it. I love his mama. I love everything he stands for. That’s the only reason I was going for Golden State. I wanted Durant to feel what I never got the chance to feel, and they deserve it.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

“I wanted Barkley to feel it. I wanted Ewing to feel it. Because LeBron’s gonna win some more. He’s gonna do it.”

Funnily enough, these remarks from A.I come in a week where Durant claimed that Kyrie Irving is better than the Philadelphia 76ers legend. 

Speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast, he said: “Kyrie’s better than A.I. to me. Skill for skill, his handle is better … I feel like Kyrie got more skill. I’m sorry.”

These words from the 2014 MVP might disappoint Iverson after his revelation that he was rooting for him all along, which may have led to Durant backtracking slightly on Twitter saying he was purely comparing the handles of the two players. 

Regardless of these comments, Iverson got his wish and saw the superstar get his ring. With the dominant nature of the Warriors' championship win - dropping just one game in the playoffs - you can't help but feel this will be the first of multiple championships for KD in the Bay Area in the years to come. 

