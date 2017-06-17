Could Dani Alves be on his way to the Premier League this summer?

The 34-year-old right-back has been superb for Juventus since joining the Italian club from Barcelona last summer, but speculation is rife that he could be heading to England ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Alves set tongues wagging earlier this week by admitting he would like to play in England before he retires, and he’s been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," Alves told Esporte Interativo, per the Mirror. "There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there."

When asked if that could happen soon, Alves responded: "Who knows? We'll see."

Higuain posts goodbye video - then deletes it

However, Chelsea fans on Twitter now believe Alves could be on his way to Stamford Bridge following a social media post by Gonzalo Higuain which was deleted shortly after it was published.

But not before people took screenshots and made copies of Higuain’s video.

On the video, the Juventus striker (in Italian - translated by beIN Sports’ Tancredi Palmeri) says to the camera: "It was a pleasure to play with you. I wish you the best and I hope we'll spend more time together. Bye genius."

You can read the full transcript of Higuain’s message here…

Or watch the video here (if you speak Italian)...

Chelsea fans reckon Alves is on his way

Although Higuain didn’t mention Chelsea in the video, fans of the Premier League club are now hopeful the Brazilian full-back will join their club.

Check out their reaction here…

Alves threatened Juventus earlier this month

Alves currently had one year left to run on his Juventus contract but, according to a recent report in AS, has demanded a one-year contract extension from his current employers.

He threatened to listen to offers if Juve failed to bow to his demands, with several top Premier League sides interested.

Watch this space.

