WWE has announced a big return is happening this coming week on SmackDown Live.

SmackDown Live's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place this weekend with two Money in the Bank ladder matches on the show and, for the first time, a Women's Money in the Bank ladder match will take place on the show too.

On the night, the blue brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon, will have to keep things in check, as Daniel Bryan is still taking a break following the birth of his daughter, Birdie Joe, with his wife and former WWE superstar Brie Bella.

However, that won't be the case for much longer.

WWE announced on their website that the SmackDown Live general manager would be returning to the company next week, two days after the events of Money in the Bank.

While fans are happy with Bryan for starting a family, no doubt he has been missed on Tuesday nights, so they'll be glad to see him back on the blue brand as general manager this coming week.

The former WWE champion reacted to the announcement on his Twitter account, saying he was looking for to going back to work after taking some time off with his family.

He said: "Looking forward to watching history be made at @WWE #MITB on Sunday but Tuesday it's back to work for me at #SDLive! #YesYesYes"

Fans will be glad Bryan is returning, but for how much longer he will remain as a member of the WWE is yet to be confirmed.

His contract with the WWE expires in just over a years time, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with the company due to his desire to wrestle once more after he was forced to retire due to his concussion history.

Recent rumors have suggested he will consider joining either New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor in order to step back into the ring once more before signing a new deal with the WWE. His last match came in April 2015, when he teamed with John Cena to defeat Cesaro and Tyson Kidd in a dark match at a SmackDown taping in London.

Since then, Bryan hasn't wrestled, but he has always said he feels 100% and still feels like he can wrestle every day, and that will play a huge factor in his big decision next year.

