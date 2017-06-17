There was a big rumour floating around some months ago that WWE had secured the signings of former Ring of Honor star Mike Bennett and his real-life wife, ex-WWE diva Maria Kanellis.

Original rumours claimed that deals had been signed and a debut on SmackDown LIVE would be imminent, but as we know that didn’t happen and we’re still waiting for them to make their television debuts.

NEW SIGNINGS

However, if PWInsider is to be believed then fans might not have to wait much longer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to a new report from the source, the real-life couple is expected to make their debuts on WWE television this coming week.

This means that they could be set to appear at live events within the next few days, while there has also been plenty of speculation over the last 24 hours that the duo could be involved in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night in some way.

Article continues below

The source added that if we don’t see them at Money in the Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, then we should keep our eyes peeled on SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday as they could feature on the show, the same night general manager Daniel Bryan will be making his return.

DEBUTS

They were actually supposed to debut around WrestleMania weekend, where the SmackDown episode after ‘Mania would have been the perfect moment to make an appearance but would have perhaps been overshadowed by the arrival of Shinsuke Nakamura, for example.

The occasion will mark Bennet’s first time being in WWE after impressing on the independent scene, while Maria is coming back to the company after making her exit back in 2010 and has been appearing alongside Bennett in numerous promotions.

One thing fans have been pointing out is that WWE is opting to bring them up to the main roster right away, as opposed to spending time in NXT before getting called-up when the time is right like many other stars have done.

Clearly, WWE sees enough value in them to give them a spot on the main roster right away.

It’s unclear whether Maria will be competing as an in-ring competitor too, as it’s been widely speculated that she could be one of the names featured in the SmackDown women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, after WWE made the error of tweeting that six women will feature in the match.

What do you hope to see from Mike Bennett and Maria on SmackDown LIVE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms