Rugby Union

.

Brilliant video of Maori All-Blacks' haka with the Thriller music emerges

The British and Irish Lions got back to winning ways with a solid 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks on Saturday.

The reaction afterwards, however, wasn't all about the performance.

Coming into the game on the back of a 23-22 loss to the Highlanders, The Lions will have been desperate for a win in their penultimate warm-up before the first Test against New Zealand next weekend.

Six Leigh Halfpenny penalties, a penalty try and a try from Maro Itoje send Warren Gatland's team into that last warm-up against the Chiefs on Tuesday with a tour record of L, W, L, W, and will hope to face the All Blacks with the confidence of back-to-back wins.

Much like the match against The Blues ten days ago though, the pre-match Haka took a few headlines of its own.

Fortunately, reactions this time were positive, with many calling it the fiercest that The Lions have faced so far.

Eerie, passionate, and symbolic, the Maori All-Blacks, led by an axe-wielding Hika Elliot, marched at their opponents out of a mist left by fireworks. The performance was likened to warriors of the Ngai Tuhoe tribe - a tribe from an area just east of where the match was played - who were known as 'Children of the Mist'.

Altogether, it was an incredible sight.

Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions

That didn't, however, stop some people from seeing things very differently.

As it turns out, the famous beat from Michael Jackson's Thriller happened to fit it pretty well. Too well, honestly, and it can probably be argued that a team of Maori Rugby players look a lot less intimidating when dancing out of the mist to The King of Pop.

A couple of fans noticed the similarity but one creative genius took it one step further by dubbing the music over the pictures- see the video below.

However you see it, the haka was incredible, and you can't help but wonder what the New Zealand All Blacks have in store come June 24.

