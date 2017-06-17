The Golden State Warriors confirmed their status as the best team in the NBA by winning their second championship in three years.

A team that won a record 73 games in the regular season last year and was up 3-1 in the Finals somehow lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and had to wait a year to put it right.

Adding Kevin Durant almost made it a certainty that they were going to be crowned champions this year and he proved to be the difference-maker as he was named the Finals MVP.

With that much talent on their roster, the Warriors didn't really need any luck but it seems they may have got some along the way.

Since March 14, the Dubs only lost two games and on the face of it, that may not sound like a surprising statistic. But, coincidentally, they went on this remarkable run the day after Klay Thompson signed a fan's toaster.

As well as the players, the toaster has been credited for having a positive impact on the team's success from that moment on. This story became a funny talking point on social media and was an interesting narrative in the months that followed.

The fan with the toaster was even invited to join the team at their championship parade this week as the Warriors showed that even they saw the funny side to it.

With that in mind, there are definitely a number of teams across the league who have had little to no luck in recent years and could do with some inspiration. None more so than the Sacramento Kings, and they know it.

The team's official Twitter page hilariously posted a tweet this week asking fans to contact them if they had a toaster that brings good fortune.

It was a brilliant and humorous tweet from the Kings and some of the responses they received were almost as good. They even managed to get a reply from the U.S. account of German football giants Bayern Munich, who never fail to provide light-hearted banter on Twitter.

With the problems they've had in the last few seasons, Sacramento may need more than just luck to turn their fortunes around, but you can't blame them for wanting to start somewhere.

Golden State had four All-Stars to go with their signed toaster, so the trick is unlikely to work for the Kings but it's good to see them have some fun with this on social media.