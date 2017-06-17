Official online NBA destination in the UK

Anthony Davis.

Top NBA draft prospect De'Aaron Fox says all-Kentucky team would beat Warriors

The Golden State Warriors just completed one of the most dominant single seasons we've ever seen in NBA history and they are about to start a dynasty that could be unstoppable for several years.

The Dubs won their second championship in three years as they emphatically overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the Finals this year and with four All-Stars on their roster in the peak of their powers, it's difficult to see how they'll be stopped.

The addition of Kevin Durant has elevated the Warriors to historic levels and they deserve to be mentioned alongside the greatest teams of all time.

There's no doubt the Cavs and LeBron James will come back stronger next season and will want another crack at the juggernaut from the Bay Area, but without adding another star to their team, it's hard to see how they'll overcome Steve Kerr's men in a seven-game series.

With the Finals completed, the focus in the NBA now shifts to the draft which takes place next week. But even amidst the anticipation for the draft, the Warriors are still a huge talking point.

In an interview with FOXSports.com, Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox, one of this year's top draft prospects, was asked who he thought would win between an all-Kentucky team and the men from Oakland.

“Is it a best of seven?” Fox asked. “[If it is] I’ll say the Kentucky team.”

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

“I’m going to have John [Wall] at the point guard, Devin [Booker] at the two. At the three, I’d say Michael Kidd-Gilchrist just to guard KD [Kevin Durant]. But now you’ve got Boogie [Cousins], AD [Anthony Davis] and Karl [Anthony Towns] for two spots. I’m going to bring Karl off the bench just because he’s the youngest. That’s my only reason, because he’s the youngest. But that’s my starting five."

That is certainly a star-studded lineup that would give Golden State a run for their money and it could include a bench with the likes of Eric Bledsoe and Nerlens Noel too.

“That’s a tough lineup. Both Boogie and AD can move, which is good if there are switches [defensively]," Fox added. "Also, that’s a really big lineup. John is 6-4. Devin is 6-5, 6-6. Michael is like 6-7, 6-8. Then you’ve got 6-11, 7-0 up front.

New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

"And [both big guys] can both shoot it. Boogie can stretch the floor, AD can stretch the floor. That’s really tough for Golden State to beat. That’s a really good team.”

However, this just proves how good the Warriors are since we're having to speak about hypotheticals in order for them to have some competition. For now, though, it's down to the 29 real teams in the league to find a solution to bring this franchise down.

