Ice Cube throws Mayweather vs McGregor fight venue into doubt

Mayweather vs McGregor is already facing problems.

With the ink barely dry on the contract between the two, doubts have occurred almost immediately with regards to the venue.

The 20,000 capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has long been the pencilled in location for the blockbuster fight, but reports have emerged saying that it's going to be busy the night of August 26.

Ice Cube (yes, of N.W.A) has already got the arena booked that night for his BIG3 Basketball league, and he doesn't plan on moving it.

BIG3 is a professional Basketball league that was founded by the rap and film star in January of this year, with play set to begin later this month. It's a 3-on-3 tournament that features former NBA players such as Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups, and is set to end with a championship game at, funnily enough, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26th.

A source reportedly told TMZ that Ice Cube is adamant his Championship game will not be rescheduled, the fact that tickets are still on sale for the event in the same place on the same date suggest it is probably accurate.

Both Mayweather and McGregor are supposed to be confident of finding another venue for their fight, but it's an inauspicious start for an event that's being billed as potentially the biggest fight of all time.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Some are labelling it the world's first billion dollar fight, and if the prices for the last 'superfight' are anything to go by, it's easy to understand why. Prices are expected to match, or probably exceed, Mayweather's "Fight of the Century" against Manny Pacquiao - prices that still seem unbelievable.

Ticket prices ranged from $1500 - $7500 for the public, and they sold out in seconds, with the most expensive seats (ringside, naturally) being sold for an unbelievable $128k (£85k). Prices like that mean the choice of venue is actually crucial.

