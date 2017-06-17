It's no secret that Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is one of the most durable athletes in the history of the NBA and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

King James just completed his 14th season in the league and he was arguably in the best shape of his career as he guided the Cavs to their third straight NBA Finals and his seventh in succession.

The Cavaliers were no match for the Golden State Warriors, though, as they were beaten in five games, but James put up astounding numbers of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the series.

At the age of 32, LeBron is firmly in his prime and is more than capable of continuing for another five years or more. It's incredible that an athlete of his physical stature has been able to withstand serious injury throughout his 14-year career.

Luck may have something to do with it, but to have stayed healthy for such a long period of time is a testament to the work he has put in to remain in the best shape possible year in and year out.

The force with which he plays with and the number of minutes he's logged in his career makes it even more remarkable that he's remained consistently free of injury.

It appears, though, that from a young age, LBJ believed he was immune to having any pain, even in drastic situations.

During an appearance on ESPN's Highly Questionable, his former Cavs teammate Drew Gooden - who played with James in his first stint in Ohio - recounted a turbulent plane ride with the team in which The King told them he could survive a plane crash simply by jumping out with pillows stuffed in his jacket.

As durable as the four-time MVP is, that method is doomed to failure and is unlikely to save him in that situation, regardless of what he says.

One can only assume the 32-year-old would not adopt that method if faced with that scenario. Of course, we all hope he'll never have to put that theory to the test as we're still enjoying seeing him do what he does best.

With his Finals record now standing at 3-5, James' legacy has come into question again in the past week despite winning a championship for his hometown in 2016. This talk will only fuel him to come back even better and more determined next season.