The Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

What we know so far is that Ronaldo has been charged by the Spanish authorities on the account of tax fraud said to total around £13 million.

This has incensed the four-time Balon d'Or winner and he feels he is being victimised. He maintains his innocence, but it turns out he is also angry with his club, Real Madrid.

The Sun reported that Madrid contacted all media outlets and asked them not to publish photographs of Ronaldo in Real kit. Why they would do that when they had suggested they would back the 32-year-old remains a mystery.

So, Ronaldo is set to move on and there appears to only be a few destinations available. The most romantic and increasingly likely option on the table is a return to Old Trafford.

However, Ronaldo's big decision could have a huge impact on transfer plans around the Premier League, and especially for United.

The Red Devils were thought to be close to securing the signature of Alvaro Morata prior to this major news, but would Madrid really want to let go of two forwards?

According to The Sun, Real value Morata at £90m and they are happy to throw him into the mix. The deal United would have to put forth to land Morata and Ronaldo would be £180m plus David De Gea.

Real would almost certainly use the money to secure Kylian Mbappe from Monaco too, all but ending Arsenal's dreams of landing the wonderkid.

The future of James Rodriguez would also be up for debate.

Former Madrid president Ramon Calderon revealed to The Sun just how much Ronaldo still loves Manchester

He said: “I remember when I signed Cristiano, he phoned me and said everyone at Manchester United was really happy and kind to him.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father and he loved the fans.

“The club has been very important in his career. Manchester United is a club he has in his heart.”

On his next destination, Calderon does not believe Ronaldo will leave the continent.

Calderon said: “I’m sure Cristiano won’t leave Europe.

“I don’t think he would go and play in China or the Middle East. He’s very fit, in good shape and playing very well.

“Ronaldo would cost more than Paul Pogba because he is a better player. Anyone who wants him will be prepared to pay him a lot of money.”

