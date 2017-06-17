GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Steve Austin praises unlikely SmackDown LIVE star for his promo skills

Although he’s no longer with WWE, that doesn’t mean Stone Cold Steve Austin completely tunes out of their weekly programming.

Several reports suggested he and WWE parted ways with plenty of tension between them because of his podcast, but he’s gone on the record to claim that’s not the case and maintains a healthy relationship with the organisation that made him the mega star he is.

PRAISE

The Texas Rattlesnake is not one to shy away from the negative aspects in WWE, and always gives his input on what went wrong and where they could improve.

Recent examples of this include his thoughts on Seth Rollins not getting over as a face, as well as the underwhelming feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt – and he certainly didn’t like what they did at WrestleMania 33 with the strange projections.

However, he’s the first to give credit where it’s due and this week he targeted – rather surprisingly – Mojo Rawley.

Rawley has been the victim of up-and-down booking since his NXT days, where it was thought Zack Ryder’s injury would end The Hype Bros and make him irrelevant, but he went on to win the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 33, with a little help from Rob Gronkowski.

p1bir8p2lar7nm2u13au12fo1ja29.jpg

Despite winning that and eliminating Jinder Mahal to do it, the latter was the big winner from their feud as he’s now the WWE Champion while Rawley reformed The Hype Bros this week.

MOJO RAWLEY

He might be infectious when it comes to getting hyped up, but he’s not the greatest of in-ring workers but Austin is a huge fan of his promo work, and claims he’s as organic as they come when it comes to speaking on the microphone.

Speaking on his podcast alongside Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, Austin claimed: “Just as far as the charisma of this guy, he’s got something.

“He’s got a real ease with words, and I thought the way he presented them came off organic as hell.”

Austin went on to add that despite the praise, it’s simply too early to call him SmackDown’s next big star, and claimed those that are struggling to cut a promo or are learning, they need to watch how effortless Rawley makes it look – which is surprising as he hasn’t been there too long.

He may not be getting booked as a top star, but Austin knows talent when he sees it and Rawley is a valuable asset to the WWE in the long-term.

If he continues impressing, it’ll be hard to ignore him further.

