According to various reports, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of trading the number one pick in this year's draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The immediate reaction would be to think why they'd possibly want to do this? Naturally, of course, many reacted exactly like that.

But with Danny Ainge in charge, Celtics fans know they can trust him as he always has his eye on something bigger.

In the deal with the Sixers, Boston will acquire the number three pick and two future first-round picks. This will allow the C's to select Josh Jackson and the 76ers to draft point guard Markelle Fultz.

Therefore, the Celtics will get the player they want as well as acquiring more assets that could help them secure a huge trade next season if possible.

It could turn out to be another masterful trade by Ainge, who has an impressive track record of this.

With that in mind, here are the top five trades Ainge has made during his time in Boston:

Rajon Rondo in

In 2006, the Celtics traded a 2007 first round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for Brian Grant and Rondo.

This deal came to fruition as the Suns were cheap and had a loaded roster, so they were willing to save a couple of million.

In exchange, Boston received one of its best point guards in years and he became a star in green.

Rajon Rondo out

Rondo won a championship in Boston and became an All-Star, but Ainge chose the perfect moment to end the player's time in Massachusetts.

They traded Dwight Powell and Rajon Rondo to the Dallas Mavericks for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright, a 2016 first round draft pick and a 2016 second round draft pick. Boston also received a $13m trade exception.

Rondo was in a contract year and was not an ideal point guard for a rebuilding team. Jae Crowder, on the other hand, has become a key piece for the team with his versatility and defensive prowess.

Isaiah Thomas

The Celtics acquired IT as part of a three-team trade and they didn't have to give up much to get him. They traded Marcus Thornton and a 2016 first round pick to the Phoenix Suns and Tayshaun Prince to the Detroit Pistons.

In return, Thomas went from the sixth man in Phoenix to one of the league's best scorers in Beantown and a two-time All-Star.

Thomas is also on one of the cheapest contracts in the league among All-Stars.

Garnett and Pierce to Brooklyn

This deal can be interpreted as daylight robbery. Ainge lived up to his nickname of 'Trader Dan' when he pulled off this masterstroke. With KG and Pierce past their prime and entering the final years of their career, Boston agreed on a trade package to send them to Brooklyn.

Along with five role players, the Celtics received 2014, 2016 and 2017 first round draft picks They also have the option to swap first round draft picks with Brooklyn in 2018. In the Nets' case, it has gone down as one of the worst trades in NBA history, which shows just how well Ainge did to get this done.

This deal allowed the franchise to begin rebuilding for the future and slowly turn the Celtics into an NBA powerhouse again.

The Big Three

In his 14 years as general manager of the Celtics, Ainge has only won one championship and this was the trade that made it happen. The C's had Paul Pierce on their books but they were still a losing team and had to make a move to compete for a title again.

In the space of just two months in the summer of 2007, Boston traded three players and a second-round pick to the Seattle Supersonics to acquire Ray Allen and Glen Davis. That was followed by giving up five players and multiple picks to get Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They became the first legitimate big three in the league and they were rewarded in their very first season together as they were crowned NBA champions, beating Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, their historic rivals.