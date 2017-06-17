GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Holm.

Holly Holm KO's Bethe Correia at UFC Singapore with brilliant head kick

Holly Holm’s return to the bantamweight division couldn’t have gone any better, as The Preacher’s Daughter secured a devastating third-round knockout against Brazil’s Bethe Correa at UFC Singapore.

It was a much-needed win for the American, after she lost three fights on the bounce where she was choked out by Miesha Tate in her first title defence after dethroning Ronda Rousey.

Valentina Shevchenko picked up a unanimous decision win next while Germaine de Randamie did the same in the featherweight championship clash – albeit under more controversial circumstances.

It didn’t start in exciting fashion, though, as they both circled endlessly and even drew a warning from the referee – and it speaks volumes when fans are booing the main event.

Holm never looked in danger either, as she used her counters well as she stayed and ranges to land some solid leg kicks on the Brazilian.

Despite the reach and height disadvantage, Correia managed to find her way inside on numerous occasions, as she connected late in the opening round with a solid combination to wake Holm up before more circling of the Octagon followed.

KNOCKOUT

Correia made a huge mistake in the third round, where she decided to taunt Holm but it turned out to be her undoing; walking straight into a kick that sent her to the canvas before a follow-up punch saw her fall back, prompting the referee to step in and wave off the contest – as you’ll be able to see below.

As expected, fans and fighters have been quick to laugh at Correia for deciding to taunt Holm, in what proved to be a strikingly similar finish that saw Ronda Rousey’s dominance end at the hands of Holm.

Speaking after the fight, Holm said: “Amazing. There’s so many things I want to say, but this fight, I know she could make messy, and I heard a lot of boos from the first round. But what I wanted to do was make it look as clean as I could.”

After brushing off questions regarding her future, Holm added: “It’s been a year-and-a-half since I’ve been able to do a backflip in here, and I was glad to do it in Singapore.”

Let that be a lesson – if you taint Holly Holm in her face, you will get knocked out.

What do you make of Holly Holm’s knockout against Bethe Correia? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Jon Jones
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

