If you didn't know just how good Kylian Mbappe is, or doubted that 26 goals for an 18-year-old in France was all that impressive, the forward proved against England last Tuesday that he is the real deal.

Interest in the Monaco man, who made his debut aged 16, soared as last season went on and it soon became clear that his talent would command an enormous fee.

It appears as though Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a two-horse race at the head of the pack for Mbappe and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has not been shy in his approach.

A notoriously frugal manager compared to his peers, Wenger has attempted to break the world record in order to lure the wonderkid to the Emirates Stadium and even reportedly offered £100 million plus French international striker Olivier Giroud to seal the deal.

As of yet, his efforts have not yielded a deal and Mbappe met with Monaco general manager Vadim Vasilyev on Friday to discuss his future at the club.

Well, it doesn't seem like the result of that meeting is good news for Arsenal fans if this report from Spanish outlet ABC is correct.

Mabppe told Vasilyev that he wants to join Real Madrid this year or the next - when is not overly important to him. He would also like to agree his move to Real but then have a year back on loan with Monaco, if it was concluded this summer.

Vasilyev is said to be pleased that Mbappe is prepared to be so flexible and is being easy to deal with. In addition, it is expected that Monaco will want Madrid to pay at least €100 million for their man, but they have rejected higher bids already.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out for probably more money than that, the price tag shouldn't be a problem for Real.

It's a bitter blow for Wenger, especially considering he believed Mbappe showed similarities to club legend Thierry Henry.

"He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar," Wenger told the Ligue 1 show.

"The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.

"The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level. He is a guy who is electric like Thierry was, can dribble, can pass and is efficient.

"We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it's Monaco who are going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry."

