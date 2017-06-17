GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Kurt Angle might not wrestle at WWE SummerSlam

WWE fans have been patiently waiting for Kurt Angle to make his return to action inside a WWE ring ever since he came back to the company before WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

Fans may not have to wait much longer, as The Olympic Hero's first WWE match in over ten years could be happening later this summer at SummerSlam as part of his mysterious texter storyline which is currently running on Monday Night RAW.

The mysterious texter is speculated to be RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon, and this storyline is going to lead towards Angle having a match with Triple H at SummerSlam later this year.

These rumors have been received well by the WWE universe, as it means they'll get to see Angle wrestle for the company for the first time in a long time, but that might not be the case.

There are now conflicting reports emerging over if The Olympic Hero will return competitively for the WWE, putting the status of his speculated SummerSlam match up in the air.

ProWrestlingSheet.com’s James Mckenna recently said on Twitter that he has heard that Angle's contract with the WWE is 100% non-contact, meaning he will not have a match with the company unless he signs a new deal.

Mckenna tweeted: "For what it's worth regarding angle - last I heard WWE was adamant on Angle being 100% no contact. Would bet money on not seeing him in ring."

For those of you that don't know, Mckenna was the first to reveal that WWE was to have a Women's Money in the Bank match for the first time ever at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so he has been known to be correct. However, like any rumor, it still must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Of course, we won't know if this rumor has any traction to it until WWE reveals more of Angle's current storyline on RAW. Then, we can figure out the booking to see if this storyline will lead to a match vs Triple H at SummerSlam.

If Angle doesn't receive his speculated SummerSlam match and his contract does turn out to be 100% non-contact, you can guarantee there will be a lot of disappointed WWE fans.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle wrestle against Triple H at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

