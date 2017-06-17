GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte.

The manager Chelsea want to replace Antonio Conte with if he leaves

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After winning the Premier League in his debut campaign, nobody thought we’d be speaking about the future of Antonio Conte this summer.

But that’s exactly the case with the Italian boss reportedly willing to walk away from Stamford Bridge due to his frustrations in the transfer window.

The former Juve manager has become annoyed with the club’s failure to land his top targets and the fact that other members of the hierarchy often have a big say in transfers.

Article continues below

It means that the Blues are left scrambling around trying to persuade him to stay.

To do so, they want to offer Conte a new contract that will make him the highest-paid manager in their history.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

In short, Chelsea are desperate for their manager to stay.

But what if they don’t agree to his demands as far as transfers are concerned?

Well, they have already lined up a potential replacement.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Conte's replacement

According to the Telegraph, they see former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as the ideal candidate.

The report states that if Conte does the unthinkable and leaves this summer, Enrique would head the list of possible replacements.

Enrique said that he wanted a “rest” when he announced he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of last season but would surely be tempted to cancel his break by taking over the English champions.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

Of course, Enrique would arrive with an impressive CV having led Barca to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League win.

But before they focus on Enrique, Chelsea will be trying to convince Conte to stay. By doing that, they hope to strengthen their title-winning squad by adding Romeu Lukakau and Tiemoue Bakayoko to their ranks.

Whether that will be enough to make Conte stay remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Cesar Azpilicueta
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Cesar Azpilicueta
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again