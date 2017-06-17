After winning the Premier League in his debut campaign, nobody thought we’d be speaking about the future of Antonio Conte this summer.

But that’s exactly the case with the Italian boss reportedly willing to walk away from Stamford Bridge due to his frustrations in the transfer window.

The former Juve manager has become annoyed with the club’s failure to land his top targets and the fact that other members of the hierarchy often have a big say in transfers.

It means that the Blues are left scrambling around trying to persuade him to stay.

To do so, they want to offer Conte a new contract that will make him the highest-paid manager in their history.

In short, Chelsea are desperate for their manager to stay.

But what if they don’t agree to his demands as far as transfers are concerned?

Well, they have already lined up a potential replacement.

Conte's replacement

According to the Telegraph, they see former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as the ideal candidate.

The report states that if Conte does the unthinkable and leaves this summer, Enrique would head the list of possible replacements.

Enrique said that he wanted a “rest” when he announced he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of last season but would surely be tempted to cancel his break by taking over the English champions.

Of course, Enrique would arrive with an impressive CV having led Barca to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League win.

But before they focus on Enrique, Chelsea will be trying to convince Conte to stay. By doing that, they hope to strengthen their title-winning squad by adding Romeu Lukakau and Tiemoue Bakayoko to their ranks.

Whether that will be enough to make Conte stay remains to be seen.

