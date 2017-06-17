There were plenty of doubts surrounding the fight, but the news was finally made official this week and Floyd Mayweather will finally battle the UFC’s Conor McGregor in a super fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.

The detractors will still be out in full force to either stop this from going ahead or divert interest away from it, but nothing can stop it from being a must-see spectacle where even casual fans will tune in to see what goes down when Money comes out of retirement for one last fight.

SUPER FIGHT

You can’t hate them for doing it, as both are set for a massive payday and anybody would step into that ring to receive upwards of $100 million, but the focus seems to be on the fact that the Notorious is a novice when it comes to boxing, so fighting an elite-level fighter in Mayweather seems to be a mismatch.

It’s not like Mayweather needed the money, but Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has revealed that the public demand was the reason the 49-0 fighter agreed to do it, as they were hounded everywhere they went and eventually succumbed.

According to Boxing Scene, Ellerbe claimed: “Everywhere I go. And they do the same with [Mayweather].

“So, he’s like, ‘F**k it, let’s make this s**t happen. If that’s what everybody wants to see, we’re going to make that s**t happen.’

DEMAND

“The amount of attention that this fight has gotten already – any and everywhere I go – it’s all people talk about. And it’s not just young men from, you know, it’s not just young ladies.

“I was in the grocery store last night, and the lady had to be probably like 60 years old. Her son actually taps me and says, like, ‘Are you really going to me that fight?’

“I’m like, ‘Wow.’ Those kind of things, you know when you’ve got something really, really special – when people from all different walks of like coming to you asking about it. And it’s not even made.”

He’s right, as the demand was there before the announcement and now it’s all everyone can talk about now that it has been made official.

Ellerbe also went on to claim that this super fight is much bigger than Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao.

He added: “This is bigger. Everything about this feel is bigger. Everything about this feel. Again, me personally, I can’t go nowhere without everybody asking me the same damn thing, and it’s about, ‘Is Floyd going to fight Conor McGregor?’”

They have already overcome plenty of obstacles, let’s hope the rest of the ride goes smoothly and we get the fight on the announced date.

