Football

Klopp.

Liverpool are close to agreeing a £35m deal with transfer target

It’s been a frustrating transfer window for Liverpool already.

They have seemingly failed in their attempts to sign top transfer target Virgil van Dijk after Southampton reported them to the Premier League for their illegal pursuit of the defender.

And just when it looked as though they had agreed to sign Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke, the Blues are demanding a £10 million compensation fee - with the deal now stalling.

And then there’s Mohamed Salah.

It seemed as though the Merseysiders were set to wrap up the deal for the Egyptian early this summer but that deal has also appeared to stall.

The Reds were reluctant to pay the £39 million that Roma were demanding for the former Chelsea player.

Liverpool have reached an agreement

However, it now seems as though Liverpool have hit the jackpot.

According to the Daily Mail, the Anfield-based club are closing on an agreement over a £35 million transfer.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

Klopp’s side have reached a compromise, with £5 million in add-ons being included in the deal.

While Salah may not have impressed during his short spell at Stamford Bridge, he scored 19 goals for Roma last season and has already expressed his desire to join Liverpool this summer.

And with Roma desperately needing to sell players by June 30 to stay within Financial Fair Play parameters, it seems it’s just a matter of time before Salah is a Liverpool player.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-ROMA

Klopp will be hoping Salah can bring some pace to his attack and add balance with Sadio Mane on the right wing. 

When Mane was absent last season, they clearly missed his pace with no obvious player to replace him.

