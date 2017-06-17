GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Dolph Ziggler.

Hall of Famer urged WWE to push Dolph Ziggler in 2012

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history is that of Dolph Ziggler.

After holding onto the Money in the Bank contract for 267 days and not appearing to cash it in at WrestleMania 29, many thought Ziggler wouldn't cash in his contract at all, but that wasn't to be.

After World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio had successfully won a 2-on-1 handicap match against Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter on the Monday Night RAW but had injured his leg during the match, The Showoff decided to take advantage of this, and cashed in his contract for a World Heavyweight Championship match to one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Del Rio put up a fight despite his bad leg, but he could not prevail over Ziggler as, after a Zig Zag, Ziggler pinned Del Rio to become the World Heavyweight Champion to a huge cheer by the crowd watching live.

However, The Showoff's famous cash-in wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for one certain WWE Hall of Famer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Speaking recently to Sporting News, former WWE creative writer Kevin Eck spoke about how WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson got Ziggler his strong push when the likes of Triple H and Vince McMahon weren't exactly behind him.

Eck said: "When Ziggler won the 2012 MITB ladder match for a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Title, there was no specific plan in place as to when he would cash in and win the title. Ziggler actually attempted to cash in the contract several times only to be thwarted before the cash-in match could become official. It started to become a running joke.

WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler And Charlotte Meet & Greet

"Much like Bryan, the longer Ziggler carried around the briefcase, the more likely it seemed that his eventual cash-in was going to be unsuccessful. To say McMahon had lost faith in Ziggler during this time would be a major understatement.

"Even though Ziggler was getting a good reaction from the fans, McMahon was highly critical of Ziggler's instincts in the ring and his promos. Triple H wasn't a big Ziggler fan, either. He thought Ziggler didn't take direction well and was overly obsessed with trying to be the next Shawn Michaels.

"However, Ziggler did have one important supporter: WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who had been a member of McMahon's inner circle on the creative side for decades and now had emeritus status.

"Even before Ziggler won the MITB ladder match, Patterson constantly prodded McMahon to give Ziggler a strong push."

Do you think Dolph Ziggler's Money in the Bank cash-in is the best of all-time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided which club he wants to join this summer [Sun]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again