One of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history is that of Dolph Ziggler.

After holding onto the Money in the Bank contract for 267 days and not appearing to cash it in at WrestleMania 29, many thought Ziggler wouldn't cash in his contract at all, but that wasn't to be.

After World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio had successfully won a 2-on-1 handicap match against Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter on the Monday Night RAW but had injured his leg during the match, The Showoff decided to take advantage of this, and cashed in his contract for a World Heavyweight Championship match to one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

Del Rio put up a fight despite his bad leg, but he could not prevail over Ziggler as, after a Zig Zag, Ziggler pinned Del Rio to become the World Heavyweight Champion to a huge cheer by the crowd watching live.

However, The Showoff's famous cash-in wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for one certain WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking recently to Sporting News, former WWE creative writer Kevin Eck spoke about how WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson got Ziggler his strong push when the likes of Triple H and Vince McMahon weren't exactly behind him.

Eck said: "When Ziggler won the 2012 MITB ladder match for a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Title, there was no specific plan in place as to when he would cash in and win the title. Ziggler actually attempted to cash in the contract several times only to be thwarted before the cash-in match could become official. It started to become a running joke.

"Much like Bryan, the longer Ziggler carried around the briefcase, the more likely it seemed that his eventual cash-in was going to be unsuccessful. To say McMahon had lost faith in Ziggler during this time would be a major understatement.

"Even though Ziggler was getting a good reaction from the fans, McMahon was highly critical of Ziggler's instincts in the ring and his promos. Triple H wasn't a big Ziggler fan, either. He thought Ziggler didn't take direction well and was overly obsessed with trying to be the next Shawn Michaels.

"However, Ziggler did have one important supporter: WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who had been a member of McMahon's inner circle on the creative side for decades and now had emeritus status.

"Even before Ziggler won the MITB ladder match, Patterson constantly prodded McMahon to give Ziggler a strong push."

Do you think Dolph Ziggler's Money in the Bank cash-in is the best of all-time?

