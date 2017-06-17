GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Mark Henry.

Four years ago Mark Henry fooled WWE fans into thinking he was retiring

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Four years ago today, Mark Henry pulled off one of the biggest swerves in WWE history.

After successfully defending the WWE Championship at Payback against Ryback in a Three Stages of Hell match, John Cena went out to the ring the following night on Monday Night RAW to issue an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.

Out came Mark Henry, but he wasn't dressed in his traditional wrestling singlet. Instead, he was wearing a pink suit, which baffled WWE fans inside the arena and those watching at home.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The World's Strongest Man would shake Cena's hand before giving a long speech in the middle of the ring with tears flowing from his eyes, announcing his formal retirement from the WWE and professional wrestling after teasing it on social media.

However, what would come next would shock all WWE fans from around the world, as his whole speech was just a ruse.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

As the fans chanted for one more match, The Cenation Leader would hand over his WWE title for Henry to raise to the cheer of the crowd. He would then give Cena his title back before saying: "Baby, I'm coming home!"

Cena then held Henry's hand up and paraded him around the ring for the fans to see, and then went in to give him a hug. This was when The World's Strongest Man exposed his ruse, and delivered a World's Strongest Slam to The Leader of the Cenation.

Later, Henry was awarded a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank against Cena, to which he lost via submission, but his speech on RAW which earned him the match would go down as one of the biggest swerves in the history of the company.

These days, Henry has a more backseat role in the WWE, and has been known to help the company in recruiting future talent. He has had only three matches since the turn of the year. These were the Royal Rumble, a match on RAW two weeks later against Braun Strowman, and he was also involved in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Hopefully, we'll see Henry back on WWE programming soon, as he is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE.

WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mark Henry
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Real Madrid tell Man United how they can sign both Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo [Sun]

Real Madrid tell Man United how they can sign both Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo [Sun]

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again