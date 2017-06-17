Gonzalo Higuain dropped a bombshell early on Saturday when he posted a video on social media saying his goodbyes to Juventus teammate Dani Alves.

On the video - which has now been deleted - the Juventus striker (in Italian - translated by beIN Sports’ Tancredi Palmeri) says to the camera: "It was a pleasure to play with you. I wish you the best and I hope we'll spend more time together. Bye genius."

So, who is Alves signing for?

Well, his comments last week hinted that he could soon be on his way to the Premier League.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," Alves told Esporte Interativo, per the Mirror. "There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there."

When asked if that could happen soon, Alves responded: "Who knows? We'll see."

Well, it seems as though it will be happening soon.

Alves to City?

That’s because, according to Mundo Deportivo, Alves will be joining Manchester City ‘in the coming days.’

The Spanish outlet claims Alves has been having talks with his former manager, Pep Guardiola, and is on the verge of arriving at the Etihad.

With full-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna all being released from the club already this summer, City are in desperate need of a full-back or two ahead of the new campaign.

And considering his performances last season as Juve won Serie A and reached the Champions League final, the 34-year-old is still more than good enough for the Premier League.

Whether Mundo Deportivo are right in thinking it's City, rather than Chelsea that Alves will be joining will be revealed in the coming days or weeks.

