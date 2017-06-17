GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Luka Modric is facing calls to drop the Croatian captaincy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There is no doubt that Luka Modric is one of the greatest players to ever pull on a Croatia shirt.  

The Real Madrid midfielder has made 214 appearances since joining the club in 2012, becoming one of the most important names on the teamsheet.  

He has won every major club honour in Spain, including La Liga and the Copa del Rey and he's also won the Champions League three times.

Article continues below

A player like that should also be the pride of his country. His actions on the pitch have earnt him the title of Croation Footballer of the Year on five different occasions, with his last win in 2016.

The 31-year-old has captained his national team since August 2016 and scored a number of important goals at the European Championships a few months before.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

However, he is now facing calls to give up the captaincy, less than a year after securing it.

According to Goal, Modric has been verbally attacked by fans after he spoke out as a witness defending Zdravko Mamic at a trial in court.    

Mamic is a highly controversial figure in Croation football, after being accused of taking €20 million out of Dinamo Zagreb where he was their exclusive director between 2003 and 2016.   

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

It's also been suggested that Modric received a sum of money after his transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham in 2008, which he passed on in part to Mamic.   

After the Madrid star gave testimony at the court trial, fans have been quick to abuse him, writing 'Mamic’s whore’ and 'Luka ‘cash machine’ Modric' on banners and in graffiti.     

His open support has angered football fans across the country, who are unhappy with the actions of Mamic and Modric is directly in their firing line.   

Jarolim David of Hamburger SV (L) vies w

The midfielders fall from being one of the nation's most loved icons to where he is now is spectacular, but it is yet confirmed if he will drop the captaincy.     

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Luka Modric
Internationals
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

WWE might have given away a big Money in the Bank spoiler

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

A WWE fan favourite is returning to SmackDown Live next week

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram activity is bound to excite Man Utd fans

Real Madrid tell Man United how they can sign both Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo [Sun]

Real Madrid tell Man United how they can sign both Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo [Sun]

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again