When the super fight of the century was announced between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor earlier this week, there was a mixed reaction of fans that were surprised it was happening, and those that were jubilant that it was finally taking place.

Nevertheless, Mayweather is now scheduled to face McGregor in a boxing match on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what could be the first ever billion dollar fight in the sport of boxing.

Several fans of boxing and UFC have been begging for this clash to happen for several years now, but many thought it never would as Mayweather retired from the sport of boxing back in November 2015 with his undefeated record of 49-0 intact.

Now, Mayweather puts that record on the line against a UFC icon that, although may not be an experienced boxer, is a deadly fighter that can't be messed with, no matter what Money thinks about him when they finally step into the ring together at the end of the summer.

For the first time since the fight was announced on Wednesday this week, the boxing legend has spoken about his opponent on August 26, expressing his excitement for the upcoming fight.

The American said during an interview with Black Sports Online, according to Bleacher Report: "People all around the world demanded this fight, so I had to give the people what they wanted to see. They asked for this fight. I was retired, but they wanted me back, and I'm back."

The Notorious has never faced someone of Money's ability before inside the boxing ring, but he has the mouthpiece to make the build up to this fight a classic, and being an unknown force inside a boxing ring makes this fight even more exciting to watch.

However, as you can see in the video above, Floyd has decided not to talk any trash to Conor despite the verbal sparring history he has throughout his career, calling the Irishman a "hell of a competitor."

Although it looks a mismatch on paper, due to Mayweather's vastly superior boxing experience, it's bound to be an entertaining fight because of McGregor's nature when he is in a battle.

18 of his 21 wins as a professional MMA fighter have come via knockout, so can bet that's the outcome he'll be looking for on August 26.

