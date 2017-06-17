Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated winning the Champions League with a brand new haircut.

The 32-year-old shaved off his blonde highlights after promising his teammates that if he scored in the final and Madrid won, he would change up his look.

And he did just that. The striker netted twice as his side beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff before he took to social media to show off his new style.

However, the fun and games may be over for Ronaldo, who's suggested he is ready to leave Madrid after facing what he describes as unfair tax allegations.

Rumours suggest that he wants to leave Spain altogether, meaning a move back to Manchester United may be on the cards.

If he does leave Madrid, it's likely the club will demand a huge sum of money for one of the players that's dominated European football for much of the last decade.

Despite being one of the best in the world, it seems that even Ronaldo is not exempt from a bit of stick from his fellow professionals.

West Ham defender Jose Fonte, who is one of Ronaldo's Portuguese teammates, has revealed that the superstar has been taking some banter for his new haircut.

Writing in his column on West Ham's website, Fonte said, as per the Evening Standard:

"We are obviously used to spending time together away at tournaments, and it helps that we have a great bunch of lads and are all very close. There are a lot of jokers and it is a great atmosphere. Cristiano Ronaldo got a little bit of stick when he arrived with his new haircut, especially from Ricardo Quaresma."

The 33-year-old did add though, that his international colleagues are starting to warm to Ronaldo's new look.

"It’s a nice little change for him, and we are getting used to it now, so as long as he is happy it’s all good!"

