Football

Ronaldo and Ferguson.

What Cristiano Ronaldo told Sir Alex Ferguson six weeks ago

When the first few reports emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Real Madrid, nobody really believed it.

A couple of days later and it seems that really is the case.

The Portuguese superstar has seemingly become unsettled at the Bernabeu after his tax allegations became public.

But it appears as though the four-time Ballon d’Or winner was unsettled even before the recent news.

In fact, it was six weeks ago that he first told someone that he wanted to leave Madrid - weeks before the Champions League final.

That man? Sir Alex Ferguson.

What Ronaldo told Ferguson six weeks ago

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo confided in his former manager during a function and told the Scot that he “felt unloved” in Madrid and let down by some of the fans that booed him, despite his incredible achievements.

He also told Ferguson that the dressing room atmosphere was “strained” in the Spanish capital, unlike what he experienced at Manchester United.

What the report fails to mention is whether Ronaldo actually informed Ferguson his ideal destination.

A return to Old Trafford is one possible move, while a switch to Paris Saint-Germain could also be on the cards. There is also talk of a surprise move to China - where Ronaldo would no doubt earn a ridiculous amount of money.

But, according to former Madrid chief, Ramon Calderon, there is only one club Ronaldo has his heart set on.

“I remember when I signed Cristiano, he phoned me and said everyone at Manchester United was really happy and kind to him," Calderon told The Sun.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father and he loved the fans.

“The club has been very important in his career. Manchester United is a club he has in his heart.”

Whether Ferguson can convince Jose Mourinho and the United chiefs to sanction a deal for Ronaldo is another matter altogether. Whether the Red Devils will actually be able to afford him is another issue.

But one thing is for sure, it seems Ronaldo is keen to leave and would be very open to a return to United.

