What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

There’s very little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen.

And despite the Portuguese superstar reaching the age of 32, it seems he shows no signs of slowing down.

He may have registered his lowest goal tally since the 2009/10 last season, but 42 goals in 46 matches and helping Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League represents a pretty incredible campaign.

In fact, it’s a campaign that will surely see him win his fifth Ballon d’Or - equalling Lionel Messi’s record.

As a result, everyone associated with Real must be pretty worried about the constant reports suggesting he wants to leave the club this summer.

After his tax allegations became public, reports emerged that Ronaldo is now demanding to leave the club that he has scored 406 goals in 394 games for.

How would Madrid possibly replace Ronaldo if he was to leave in the coming weeks or months?

Quite simply, they couldn’t.

What Zidane said to Ronaldo

And manager Zinedine Zidane knows that, it seems.

According to the front page of Marca on Sunday morning, Zidane phoned Ronaldo and said: "Cris, I don't want you to leave."

You can’t really blame him, can you?

Of course, it won’t be easy for Ronaldo to get his wish and leave Madrid - especially with Zidane wanting him to stay.

There aren’t too many clubs around that will be willing to pay a record transfer fee - believed to be in the region of £113 million - for a player that is 32.

There is also his astronomical wages that will need to be considered and whether that money could be better off being used to find the next Cristiano Ronaldo, rather than the current one.

Either way, this is likely to be the most fascinating transfer saga of the summer.

