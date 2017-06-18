What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zidane and Ronaldo.

What Zinedine Zidane said when he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo on the phone

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s very little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen.

And despite the Portuguese superstar reaching the age of 32, it seems he shows no signs of slowing down.

He may have registered his lowest goal tally since the 2009/10 last season, but 42 goals in 46 matches and helping Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League represents a pretty incredible campaign.

Article continues below

In fact, it’s a campaign that will surely see him win his fifth Ballon d’Or - equalling Lionel Messi’s record.

As a result, everyone associated with Real must be pretty worried about the constant reports suggesting he wants to leave the club this summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

After his tax allegations became public, reports emerged that Ronaldo is now demanding to leave the club that he has scored 406 goals in 394 games for.

How would Madrid possibly replace Ronaldo if he was to leave in the coming weeks or months?

Quite simply, they couldn’t.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

What Zidane said to Ronaldo

And manager Zinedine Zidane knows that, it seems.

According to the front page of Marca on Sunday morning, Zidane phoned Ronaldo and said: "Cris, I don't want you to leave."

You can’t really blame him, can you?

Of course, it won’t be easy for Ronaldo to get his wish and leave Madrid - especially with Zidane wanting him to stay.

Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

There aren’t too many clubs around that will be willing to pay a record transfer fee - believed to be in the region of £113 million - for a player that is 32.

There is also his astronomical wages that will need to be considered and whether that money could be better off being used to find the next Cristiano Ronaldo, rather than the current one.

Either way, this is likely to be the most fascinating transfer saga of the summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again